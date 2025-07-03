Cop, ex-prisoner killed in â€˜shootoutâ€™ at Cavite police station

Cop, ex-prisoner killed in ‘shootout’ at Cavite police station

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A police officer and a former prisoner were killed while another was wounded in an alleged shootout at the Carmona police station in Cavite yesterday morning.

M/Sgt. Joel Mendoza and Oliver Tinguha, alias Ahmad, died while being treated at the Pagamutang Bayan ng Carmona and at the Perpetual Help Hospital, respectively.

Another policeman, S/Sgt. Joseph Martin Fabula, was brought to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the foot.

Reports said Tinguha, who was released from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm on June 28, was brought by barangay watchmen to the police station for a theft complaint.

Tinguha allegedly grabbed the service firearm of Mendoza and fired shots indiscriminately, hitting the policeman fatally and wounding Fabula.

Policemen retaliated, killing Tinguha at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing.