PNP wants Anson Queâ€™s son out of kidnap-slay rap list â€” laywer

PNP wants Anson Que’s son out of kidnap-slay rap list — laywer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 5:23pm
Three alleged suspects of killing Anson Que and his driver on April 9.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will ask the Department of Justice (DOJ) to drop Alvin Que, son of slain businessman Anson Que, from the list of individuals facing charges in the recent kidnap-slay case.

In a statement to reporters on April 30, the family’s lawyer, Jose Belmonte, said the PNP informed them that no evidence could be presented against Alvin, who had been named as a respondent in the case.

“Thus they (PNP) are submitting a Motion to the DOJ to amend the complaint requesting the removal of Alvin’s name from the list of respondents,” Belmonte said in a statement. 

“We thank the Philippine National Police under the leadership of Chief PNP Gen. Rommel Marbil for the swift clarification on the erroneous reports regarding Mr. Alvin Que,” he added. 

On Wednesday, the Movement of Restoration and Peace has condemned the implication of Anson Que's son, Alvin, in the recent kidnap-slay case, following media reports that cited the extrajudicial confession of David Tan Liao, a suspect in the killings.

“Why is the word of a notorious criminal the sole source of your evidence? Why did Alvin Que become a person of interest only on the word of Liao, a known kidnapper and gun-for-hire responsible for the deaths of more than a dozen kidnap victims?” the group said. 

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said during a Wednesday press conference at Camp Crame that Liao made the accusation in a statement given upon his voluntary surrender to the Anti-Kidnapping Group on April 19.

However, Fajardo said that there is no supporting evidence to back up Liao's claim implicating Que's son.

“We have to be cautious, we have to be careful, and very thorough in investigating this because there is a possibility that David Tan Liao is pointing to someone else just to gain leverage against the true mastermind—if there is any,” Fajardo said. 

Que and his driver were found dead on April 9.

 

