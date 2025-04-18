1 dead as Davao City confirms 2 mpox infections

A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

MANILA, Philippines — One of two mpox patients in Davao City has died due to complications, the local health office confirmed on Friday, April 18.

In a Facebook post, the city government said the cases were detected on Wednesday, April 16, by the Department of Health’s (DOH) Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

“Unfortunately, one of the patients has passed away due to complications,” the Davao Health Office said in a statement.

Both patients were admitted to the isolation facility of the Southern Philippines Medical Center. Mpox is a viral disease transmitted through close physical contact.

The local health office said it is “actively monitoring all identified close contacts” and working to establish response protocols for mpox to prevent further transmission.

Health officials reminded the public that common symptoms of mpox include fever, headache, sore throat, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and rashes — typically appearing on the face, hands, genitals and soles of the feet.

To prevent infection, experts advised avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals suspected or confirmed to have mpox. This includes sexual contact, kissing, hugging and cuddling.

Frequent handwashing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers are strongly recommended. Residents should also avoid contact with animals that may carry the virus, particularly those that are sick or diseased, in areas where mpox has been detected.

If caring for someone infected, and physical contact is unavoidable, caregivers are advised to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

Those experiencing symptoms were encouraged to contact the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit at 0949 5011 457 or reach out to their nearest healthcare provider.