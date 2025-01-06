Taal Volcano exhibits increased volcanic activity, Phivolcs warns

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists at Phivolcs warned the public on Monday, January 6, of Taal Volcano’s increased seismic activity since New Year’s Day.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said there have been a total of 12 volcanic earthquakes and six tremors at Taal Volcano since January 1. The agency also mentioned the absence of a “degassing plume.” The volcano has been emitting sulfur dioxide at a rate of 2,753 tons per day as of Dec. 30, 2024.

“The sharp increase in Real-time Seismic Amplitude Measurement (RSAM) and the lack of observable degassing from the Main Crater may indicate blockage or plugging of volcanic gas pathways within the volcano,” the advisory read.

State seismologists said this blockage or plugging may result in a phreatic or minor phreatomagmatic eruption due to a short-term pressure buildup.

While Alert Level 1 continues to prevail over Taal Volcano, Phivolcs said it does not mean the threat of eruptive activity has ceased. It still indicates “abnormal condition” despite being classified as “low-level unrest.”

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven eruptions, minor phreatomagmatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations of volcanic materials may still occur under Alert Level 1.

This still puts areas near Taal Volcano at risk of hazards, including long-term health impacts due to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide. Phivolcs advised communities not to enter the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Taal erupted on Dec. 3, 2024, bringing ashfall to nearby communities in Batangas and an increased sulfur dioxide flux at around 7,216 tons per day.