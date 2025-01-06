^

Nation

Taal Volcano exhibits increased volcanic activity, Phivolcs warns

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 3:06pm
Taal Volcano exhibits increased volcanic activity, Phivolcs warns
File photo shows the Taal Volcano.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists at Phivolcs warned the public on Monday, January 6, of Taal Volcano’s increased seismic activity since New Year’s Day. 

In an advisory, Phivolcs said there have been a total of 12 volcanic earthquakes and six tremors at Taal Volcano since January 1. The agency also mentioned the absence of a “degassing plume.” The volcano has been emitting sulfur dioxide at a rate of 2,753 tons per day as of Dec. 30, 2024.

“The sharp increase in Real-time Seismic Amplitude Measurement (RSAM) and the lack of observable degassing from the Main Crater may indicate blockage or plugging of volcanic gas pathways within the volcano,” the advisory read.

State seismologists said this blockage or plugging may result in a phreatic or minor phreatomagmatic eruption due to a short-term pressure buildup. 

While Alert Level 1 continues to prevail over Taal Volcano, Phivolcs said it does not mean the threat of eruptive activity has ceased. It still indicates “abnormal condition” despite being classified as “low-level unrest.”

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven eruptions, minor phreatomagmatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations of volcanic materials may still occur under Alert Level 1. 

This still puts areas near Taal Volcano at risk of hazards, including long-term health impacts due to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide. Phivolcs advised communities not to enter the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).  

Taal erupted on Dec. 3, 2024, bringing ashfall to nearby communities in Batangas and an increased sulfur dioxide flux at around 7,216 tons per day.  

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Respiratory infection, other illnesses hit Kanlaon evacuees

Respiratory infection, other illnesses hit Kanlaon evacuees

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
After the government ordered a forced evacuation among residents within the danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano, evacuees are suffering...
Nation
fbtw
4 Davao City road accident victims returned home

4 Davao City road accident victims returned home

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
They left for an outing in Davao City after New Year's Day, full of excitement, but returned home lifeless following a highway...
Nation
fbtw
BI intercepts trafficking victim scammed over fake escort

BI intercepts trafficking victim scammed over fake escort

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has intercepted a trafficking victim who was reportedly duped into paying P120,000 for a fake...
Nation
fbtw
Japanese fugitive nabbed

Japanese fugitive nabbed

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
A Japanese fugitive facing fraud charges has been arrested in Binondo, Manila.
Nation
fbtw
4 Bilibid personnel axed

4 Bilibid personnel axed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Following a stabbing incident at the New Bilibid Prison that left an inmate dead and two others injured last week, four NBP...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baguio chills at 14.6 Celsius

Baguio chills at 14.6 Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The temperature in Baguio City further dropped to 14.6 degrees Celsius as the northeast monsoon or amihan continues in the...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Eastern Samar

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Eastern Samar

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked Eastern Samar yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t delay repairs on Andaya Highway&rsquo;

‘Don’t delay repairs on Andaya Highway’

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
If the government decides to postpone the implementation of road and flood control projects in Bicol until after the...
Nation
fbtw
Benguet Day now celebrated in November

Benguet Day now celebrated in November

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
After the signing of Republic Act (RA) 12099 last month, Benguet Day will now officially be held every 23rd of November, instead...
Nation
fbtw
Another barangay exec in Zamboanga del Sur dies in gun attack

Another barangay exec in Zamboanga del Sur dies in gun attack

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Another barangay councilor in Zamboanga del Sur was killed in an ambush on Saturday afternoon, January 4, the second in the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with