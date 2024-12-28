5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Surigao del Norte

The epicenter of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in General Luna town that hit Surigao del Norte on Dec. 28, 2024.

ALBAY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the province of Surigao del Norte early Saturday morning, December 28.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 35 kilometers south east of General Luna town. The quake struck at 2:42 a.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 58 kilometers.

These are the reported intensities felt in Surigao del Norte and nearby areas, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

General Luna, Surigao del Norte

Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte

San Isidro, Surigao del Norte

Dapa, Surigao del Norte

Claver, Surigao del Norte

Cortes, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity III (weak)

City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Mambajao, Camiguin

City of Cebu, Cebu

Dulag, Leyte

City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

Malaybalay, Bukidnon

Carcar, Cebu

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Palo, Leyte

Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

State seismologists said no damage was expected but aftershocks could follow.