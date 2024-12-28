5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Surigao del Norte
ALBAY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the province of Surigao del Norte early Saturday morning, December 28.
Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 35 kilometers south east of General Luna town. The quake struck at 2:42 a.m.
The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 58 kilometers.
These are the reported intensities felt in Surigao del Norte and nearby areas, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
- General Luna, Surigao del Norte
- Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte
- San Isidro, Surigao del Norte
- Dapa, Surigao del Norte
- Claver, Surigao del Norte
- Cortes, Surigao del Sur
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)
- City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur
Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
Intensity III (weak)
- City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur
Intensity II (slightly felt)
- Mambajao, Camiguin
- City of Cebu, Cebu
- Dulag, Leyte
- City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
- Sogod, Southern Leyte
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)
- Malaybalay, Bukidnon
- Carcar, Cebu
- Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
- Palo, Leyte
- Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte
State seismologists said no damage was expected but aftershocks could follow.
