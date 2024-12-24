Robbers kill guard in P3.6million Davao heist

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Robbers shot dead a bank security guard and took P3.6 million in cash yesterday morning in Compostela town in Davao de Oro.

A report from the Compostela town police said guard James Crucio, 24, was escorting a bank teller toward their parked vehicle when two men approached and pointed pistols at them.

When Crucio resisted, the men opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Lt. Col. Jesser Vagilidad, Compostela police chief, told reporters that Crucio and the bank teller had just collected P3.6 million from a business establishment when the attack happened.

Vagilidad said the robbers escaped using a motorcycle, heading toward the nearby Monkayo town.