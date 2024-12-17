^

Nation

Chinese, Pinay caught with P15 million shabu

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Stock image of methamphetamine.
Image by JR from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese man and his Filipina companion were nabbed during an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay NBBN, Navotas yesterday.

Police said they recovered P15 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu from Rong Shi, 40, and Rose Martinez, 28, both residents of Subic, Zambales.

The suspects yielded 2,226.6 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P15.140 million, police said.

Recovered evidence include four zip-lock bags containing shabu, a thermal insulated tote bag, a digital weighing scale, two heat-sealed sachets of shabu, a motorcycle and the marked money.

The suspects are being held on charges of drug trafficking.

