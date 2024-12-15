^

P8.51 million counterfeit branded footwear seized in Tondo

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2024 | 12:00am
P8.51 million counterfeit branded footwear seized in Tondo
National Bureau of Investigation
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Counterfeit branded footwear worth P8.51 million have been seized in Tondo, Manila, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported last Friday.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the fake products were seized from five shops which their operatives raided last Dec. 9.

Up to 1,502 pairs of fake footwear were confiscated in the operation.

The operation was in response to a complaint by Lee Bumgarner Inc. about products bearing Adidas, Puma and New Balance trademarks, according to Santiago.

The raid was based on 34 search warrants for violation of Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code.

Santiago commended the NBI agents who took part in the operation to stop the proliferation and distribution of counterfeit products.    

