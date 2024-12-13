6-year-old girl in Zamboanga Sibugay dies from cobra bite

COTABATO CITY—A six-year-old girl died in only about two hours after she was bitten by a cobra right in their yard in Barangay Mahayag in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday, December 11.

Officials of the Alicia Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office told reporters on Friday, December 13, that the fatality was helping her mother do some chores outside of their house when a cobra bit her in the foot.

Barangay officials said the child and her mother did not notice the cobra slithering through their location from a grassy area behind their house in a secluded area in Barangay Mahayag.

She was declared dead on arrival by doctors in a hospital where emergency responders brought her for treatment.