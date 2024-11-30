^

Nation

47 arrested, 61 combat weapons seized in Maguindanao Army-police ops

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 5:30pm
47 arrested, 61 combat weapons seized in Maguindanao Army-police ops
The firearms seized by soldiers and policemen from two feuding groups in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur are now in the custody of the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade, a unit of the 6th Infantry Division.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers and policemen detained 47 gunmen, some of them identified with local terror groups, and confiscated 61 military-type firearms in a joint law-enforcement operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, November 29.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and acting Western Mindanao Command chief, told reporters on Saturday, November 30, that the operation was meant to neutralize two feuding Moro groups, one led by Badrudin Inda and the other by Zainudin Kiaro, that figured in a series of gunfights in recent months in two areas in Mamasapano that displaced no fewer than 3,000 villagers.

The two groups are squabbling for territories in Mamasapano's adjoining Tukanalipao and Pimbalakan areas and are locked in deep-seated political conflict that residents fear would escalate with the approach of the 2025 local elections.   

Soldiers under the 601st Infantry Brigade under 6th ID, backed by personnel of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, apprehended 47 gunmen in Friday's operation that also resulted in the confiscation from them of 61 combat weapons.

The cache consists of M16 and M14 assault rifles, an M60 machinegun, M79 grenade and B40 rocket launchers, bolt-action Barrett sniper rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Inda and Kiaro have both rejected mediation efforts early on by local executives, Islamic religious leaders and officials of the 601st Infantry Brigade and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police, according to barangay officials in Mamasapano.

Nafarrete and PRO-BAR's director, Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, separately told reporters that they shall cooperate in filing criminal cases against the 47 gunmen apprehended in Mamasapano on Friday.

MAMASAPANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Toddler dies in Baguio vehicular mishap

Toddler dies in Baguio vehicular mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A one-year-old boy died while seven others were injured when their vehicle rolled over in this city on Thursday afternoo...
Nation
fbtw
6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons

6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents of interior barangays in Aleosan town in Cotabato province surrendered 16 firearms, rocket and grenade launchers...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese gets 2 life term for POGO prostitution

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A Pasay City court has convicted a Chinese national for running a prostitution den of Filipino women catering to foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.
Nation
fbtw
DBM urged to secure funding for Sulu

DBM urged to secure funding for Sulu

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman has asked the Department of Budget and Management to secure the...
Nation
fbtw
One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A one-year-old boy died from severe head injuries, while seven others were injured when the AUV (Asian Utility Vehicle) they...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Veloso&rsquo;s sister home this week &ndash; DMW

Veloso’s sister home this week – DMW

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The sister of Mary Jane Veloso is set to return home from Saudi Arabia possibly within the week, the Department of Migrant...
Nation
fbtw

PNP boosts investigative, operational capabilities

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has acquired equipment to boost the investigative and operational capabilities of PNP units.
Nation
fbtw

Radio commentator nabbed for extorting Cebu mayor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A radio blocktimer who is running for mayor in the 2025 midterm elections and his companion have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from the mayor of Talisay in Cebu.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to public: Put up community gardens

Marcos Jr. to public: Put up community gardens

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
To enhance access to nutritious food, President Marcos on Friday renewed his call for the public, especially in urban areas,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with