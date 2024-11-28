P1.3-M worth of shabu seized in South Cotabato police operation

The two shabu dealers entrapped by policemen in Banga, South Cotabato are now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-12.

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay Improgo in Banga, South Cotabato on Wednesday, November 27.

Officials of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters on Thursday, November 28, that Ricolito Javier Cruz, 42, and his 53-year-old accomplice, Noriniel Geroy Delariarte are now both locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The duo was immediately detained after selling 205 grams of shabu, costing P1.3 million, to combined operatives of the Banga Municipal Police Station, members of the South Cotabato provincial police force and agents from PRO-12’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit during a tradeoff in Purok Mainuswagon in Barangay Benitez in Banga.

The PRO-12, in a statement, said Cruz and Delariarte yielded voluntarily when they sensed that they had sold their illegal merchandise to police anti-narcotics agents.