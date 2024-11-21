Go gives aid to micro-entrepreneurs in Tondo, Manila

Sen. Bong Go on Tuesday personally extended his support to hundreds of micro-entrepreneurs in Tondo, Manila, as part of his continued commitment to uplifting communities in need.

Held at Barangay 17 covered court in Tondo, Go and his Malasakit Team gave 203 beneficiaries grocery packs, meals, shirts, masks, fans, basketballs and volleyballs. Select recipients also received a mobile phone, a watch, a bicycle and shoes.

“Don’t thank me. I should be the one thanking you because you gave me the opportunity to serve you,” Go, a member of Senate Committee on Trade, said.

The micro-entrepreneurs are beneficiaries of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program, a livelihood support initiative that Go has championed and supported since its inception.

Through this program, recipients receive livelihood support aimed at helping them boost their small businesses.

Go’s advocacy for the DTI’s PPG program dates back to the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, during which he pushed for the program to assist communities affected by various crises.

Today, he remains steadfast in his support of the initiative, recognizing its significant role in helping individuals and families.

“This program is a clear example of how we can show concern and support for our countrymen who are affected by challenges. Your efforts not only provide assistance to families and individuals, but also to communities in need of recovery,” Go told the beneficiaries.

The senator then expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the local government, particularly acknowledging Barangay Captains Anthoy Igus, Ferdinand Aguilera, Roberto Tolentino, Nimfa Medalla and Mona Liza Buenaventura, among others, for their continuous support in empowering local entrepreneurs.