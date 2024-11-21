^

Nation

MMDA sends humanitarian team to Catanduanes

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
MMDA sends humanitarian team to Catanduanes
This handout photo released on November 17, 2024 through the courtesy of John Marshal Aquino Facebook page shows residents walking past destroyed houses in Panganiban town, Catanduanes province, after Super Typhoon Man-yi hit the province.
AFP / John Marshal Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday sent a team to carry out humanitarian efforts for communities battered by Super Typhoon Pepito (Man-yi) in the island-province of Catanduanes.

The MMDA deployed 15 employees from its Public Safety Division and the Road Emergency Group, according to a statement from the agency.

The group also carried 40 solar-powered water filtration systems. Each unit can filter 180 gallons of water in an hour.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes, assistant general manager David Angelo Vargas and Metropolitan Public Safety Office acting chief Crisanto Saruca as well as Office of Civil Defense Metro Manila regional director George Keyser led the sendoff for the MMDA contingent at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Last month, the MMDA also sent a 50-member team composed of road-clearing and search and rescue groups to the Bicol region and the province of Batangas, which were devastated by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The agency also sent water filtration systems, rescue boats, modular tents and chainsaws to help in humanitarian and search and rescue efforts.

