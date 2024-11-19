^

Negros court acquits red-tagged church workers, activists of murder charges

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 11:57am
Map of Negros Occidental showing the location of Himamaylan
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines —Religious leaders and activists in Negros Occidental known as the "Himamaylan 7" have been acquitted of murder and frustrated murder charges previously filed by the military against them.

In a decision dated November 18, Negros Occidental Regional Trial Court Branch 61 acquitted United Church of Christ in the Philippines Pastor Jimie Teves, Jodito Montesino, Jaypee Romano, Jasper Aguyong, Rogen Sabanal, Eliseo Andres and Rodrigo Medez.

All of the acquitted individuals were church workers and farmers.

The case stemmed from an ambush in May 2018 where the seven were accused as members of the New People’s Army who shot at the Philippine Army personnel. According to rights group Kapatid, the seven were arrested in 2019 by soldiers of the soldiers of the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The military claimed that the seven were among those who were involved in the ambush in 2018 which all of the accused denied. 

Kapatid also said the seven did not receive a subpoena from the city prosecutor’s office. However, the case was filed six months earlier in January 2019 while the information was filed before a court in May 2019. 

Court ruling

In acquitting the seven, the court said that the prosecution had failed to prove that the defendants were the perpetrators of the 2018 ambush. 

“Accordingly, while the prosecution may successfully establish that all the elements for the crime of Murder are present in this case, this Court cannot render a judgment establishing a finding of guilt when the identity of the perpetrator of the crime is doubtful,” the court’s decision read. 

In a statement, the United Church of Christ in the Philippines expressed relief over the acquittal, calling it a “victory for truth and justice.”

“The acquittal of Pastor Teves and company is an answered prayer of the whole church,” the church said in a statement. 

