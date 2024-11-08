^

Nation

Bulacan implements Makabata Helpline 1383

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2024 | 12:00am

MALOLOS, Bulacan, Philippines — The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of Bulacan has institutionalized the Makabata Helpline 1383 to provide immediate assistance to children and their families in cases of abuse and violence.

The Makabata Helpline 1383 also aims to serve as an informative platform, offering guidance on various child welfare issues and connecting families to relevant services available in the province.

The implementation of Makabata Helpline 1383 came after Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and Council for the Welfare of Children executive director Angelo Tapales signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the helpline.

Fernando expressed his commitment to the protection of children’s rights and emphasized the importance of a helpline in addressing issues related to child abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The establishment of Makabata Helpline 1383 is in line with Republic Act 10661 that declares November as National Children’s Month.

BULACAN
