Comelec orders Pasig bet to explain comments on aid's appearance

Pasig congressional bet Christian Sia holds a press conference yesterday apologizing for the lewd ‘joke’ he uttered about single parents during one of his campaign sorties.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig congressional candidate Christian "Ian" Sia is facing a second show cause order from the Commission on Elections over another set of discriminatory remarks that he made during a recent campaign event in Pasig City.

The poll body's Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear & Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE) issued the new order on Tuesday, April 8, requiring Sia to explain comments he allegedly made about his assistant's physical appearance during an April 3 campaign activity.

Sia is running for Pasig City district representative under the banner of mayoral aspirant Sarah Discaya.

"In our view, the foregoing constitutes possible violation of COMELEC Resolution No. 11116," the Task Force stated in the order, referring to anti-discrimination guidelines for the May elections.

This is Sia's second show cause order in just a week.

First incident. His first, issued on April 4, stemmed from comments he made offering to sleep with female solo parents who are "menstruating and feeling sad" during his party's campaign caucus.

That remark drew widespread condemnation from women's rights groups and advocates who believe Sia's comments demeaned solo parents by reducing their struggles to a lewd punchline.

Second incident. The second show cause order cites Sia's remarks about his female staff member named "Jaja" in which he publicly discussed her weight and physical appearance.

During the April 3 campaign event, Sia questioned whether his assistant was on a diet and commented on changes in her body size over the past fifteen years. He then used her appearance to defend himself against accusations of inappropriate behavior, saying, "Would this be the staff of a manyak (pervert)? No."

This is what Sia said in full, according to the Comelec's show cause order:

Kahit po ang mga staff ko po, tipikal po, puro lalaki, isa lang ho ang kasama kong babe nung araw. Isa lang po ang kasama kong babae, si Jaja. Nasaan si Jaja? Nagdadiet ba? Magpakita ka lang, para di ka pagselosan. Asawa ni Eweng, ka-batch ko. Ngayon kasama na ho ni Atty. Tantan. Magpakita ka lang Jaja. Yan. Yan ho ang staff. Jaja, ano ba hitsura mo nung nakaraang labinlimang taon. Payat? Ah hindi, nung nakuha ka na ni Eweng. Mataba ka na. Nung magkasama pa lang tayo, ito na ang katawan ni Jaja. Give or take. Ilabas mo na lang yung picture. Huwag na tayong magtalo dito sa harap. Ang point ko ho. Iyan po ba ang magiging staff ng manyak? Di ho. Ang kasama ko naman nayon, asawa ni Kuya Mario, si Ate Olive. Fifty-nine years old. Di ho. Pagdating po as babne, malinaw po, ang babae av nirerespeto at minamahal.

(Even my staff, typically, they’re all men. I only had one 'babe' with me back then. I only had one female staff — Jaja. Where is Jaja? Is she on a diet? Just show yourself so no one gets jealous. She’s Eweng’s wife, my batchmate. Now she’s with Atty. Tantan. Just show yourself, Jaja. There. That’s the staff. Jaja, what did you look like in the past fifteen years? Slim? Ah, no — after Eweng got you. You got fat.

Back when we were still together, that was already Jaja’s body. Give or take. Just show the picture. Let’s not argue here in front of everyone. My point is: would someone like that be a pervert’s staff? No. The one I’m with now is Kuya Mario’s wife, Ate Olive. Fifty-nine years old. No. When it comes to women, it’s clear — women are to be respected and loved.)

Next steps. The Comelec has given Sia three days to respond to the allegations or risk waiving his right to be heard in the case.

In a formal complaint submitted Monday, April 7, women's rights group Gabriela asked the Supreme Court to take disciplinary action against Sia over his controversial remarks about single mothers.

The three-page letter addressed to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo seeks sanctions or potential disbarment of Sia, who is also a lawyer.

"We are aware that complaints against members of the Bar require rules and procedures. However, we believe that the high court may motu proprio (on its own) act on the matter as the SC has the power to regulate the admission to and the practice of law," Gabriela secretary general Clarice Palce wrote.