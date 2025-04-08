LIST: Railway schedules for Holy Week 2025

A PNR commuter train travels along a railway tracks in Manila on February 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — All of Metro Manila’s major railways will suspend operations for select days during Holy Week 2025.

The LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) have all announced their respective schedules, with all of the train lines suspending operations from Maundy Thursday (April 17) to Easter Sunday (April 20).

Here is a list of schedules of the train lines: