LIST: Railway schedules for Holy Week 2025
April 8, 2025 | 6:54pm
MANILA, Philippines — All of Metro Manila’s major railways will suspend operations for select days during Holy Week 2025.
The LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) have all announced their respective schedules, with all of the train lines suspending operations from Maundy Thursday (April 17) to Easter Sunday (April 20).
Here is a list of schedules of the train lines:
- LRT-1
- April 14 to April 16 - 4:30 AM to 10:30 PM (Dr. Santos Station), 10:45 PM (Fernando Poe Jr. Station)
- April 17 to 20 - No LRT-1 operations
- LRT-2
- April 14 to April 16 - 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM (Antipolo Station) and 9:30 PM (Recto Station)
- April 17 to 20 - No LRT-2 operations
- MRT-3
- April 16 - 4:30 AM to 10:30 PM (North Avenue Station) and 11:09 PM (Taft Avenue Station)
- April 17 to 20 - No MRT-3 operations
- PNR
- April 17 to 20 - No PNR operations
- EDSA Busway
- No change in operations during Holy Week
