Typhoon-hit farmers receive P10,000 in crop insurance

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2024 | 12:00am
According to the DA’s operations’ center, as of 8 a.m. yesterday, the losses reported were for rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, irrigation and agricultural facilities in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2) and Central Luzon (Region 3).
MANILA, Philippines — Up to 10,781 farmers displaced by Typhoon Julian have received P10,000 each in indemnity from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

PCIC president Jovy Bernabe told Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. that the state-run insurance company released P93.8 million to compensate farmers in three regions.

Bernabe said among the beneficiaries were farmers of rice, corn and high-value crops in the Cordilleras, Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

“We need to immediately indemnify our farmers so they can quickly recover from the calamity. Fast-tracking the release of their insurance claims will foster confidence in the PCIC and encourage more investors in agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

The Department of Agriculture said a majority of damaged crops estimated at P62.3 million was recorded in Ilocos region, which is composed of the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

“We ordered our workers and staffmembers to assist affected farmers and speed up the processing of their claims,” Bernabe said.

