3 suspects in abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl detained

The three suspects are now under the care of policewomen assigned to the municipality in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Trigger warning: abduction, rape

COTABATO — Police have arrested three men implicated in the abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Saturday, April 26.

Local officials and traditional Moro leaders in Sultan Kudarat confirmed to reporters on Monday, April 28, that the suspects are now in detention, awaiting prosecution for their crimes.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had told reporters the three suspects, disguised as volunteer community watchmen, snatched the adolescent girl from their house in Barangay Salimbao and brought her to a secluded area where she was sexually molested.

Macapaz said that combined personnel from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, operatives from various PRO-BAR units, and barangay officials traced the location of the suspects and the victim with the help of Moro villagers, which led to her rescue from the three men.

He added that police officers under Madin, along with officers from the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, arrested the three suspects, who are now in jail.

The victim is currently under the joint care of policewomen from the municipal police force and the social welfare office of the Sultan Kudarat local government unit.