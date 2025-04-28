^

Nation

3 suspects in abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl detained

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 6:40pm
3 suspects in abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl detained
The three suspects are now under the care of policewomen assigned to the municipality in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

Trigger warning: abduction, rape

COTABATO — Police have arrested three men implicated in the abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Saturday, April 26.

Local officials and traditional Moro leaders in Sultan Kudarat confirmed to reporters on Monday, April 28, that the suspects are now in detention, awaiting prosecution for their crimes.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had told reporters the three suspects, disguised as volunteer community watchmen, snatched the adolescent girl from their house in Barangay Salimbao and brought her to a secluded area where she was sexually molested.

Macapaz said that combined personnel from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, operatives from various PRO-BAR units, and barangay officials traced the location of the suspects and the victim with the help of Moro villagers, which led to her rescue from the three men.

He added that police officers under Madin, along with officers from the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, arrested the three suspects, who are now in jail.

The victim is currently under the joint care of policewomen from the municipal police force and the social welfare office of the Sultan Kudarat local government unit.

SULTAN KUDARAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mt. Bulusan erupts, Alert Level 1 raised

Mt. Bulusan erupts, Alert Level 1 raised

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon experienced a phreatic eruption early Monday morning, April 28, prompting state volcanologists...
Nation
fbtw
VP Sara endorses Isko Moreno

VP Sara endorses Isko Moreno

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
After changing her mind about endorsing candidates, Vice President Sara Duterte attended on Thursday a campaign sortie of...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila workers to get wage hike soon &ndash; DOLE

Metro Manila workers to get wage hike soon – DOLE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Metro Manila could get a salary increase soon as a wage review is set to begin.
Nation
fbtw
PNP intensifies visibility in areas with intense rivalries

PNP intensifies visibility in areas with intense rivalries

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
After a reelectionist mayor in Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, the Philippine National Police has intensified...
Nation
fbtw
Kerwin files raps vs 7 cops

Kerwin files raps vs 7 cops

By Miriam Desacada | 20 hours ago
Even before investigators could close their probe on an assassination attempt, Albuera town mayoral candidate Kerwin Espinosa...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Red Cross opens ‘blood’ hospital in Parañaque

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has inaugurated the PRC’s first hospital-based blood collecting unit and station at the Ospital ng Parañaque.
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese, Pinoy caught with P4 million unregistered beauty products

3 Chinese, Pinoy caught with P4 million unregistered beauty products

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Criminal cases have been filed by the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) against three Chinese nationals...
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go secures solo lead in survey

20 hours ago
Ahead of the midterm elections on May 12, Sen. Bong Go has once again emerged as the front runner in a survey of senatorial candidates.
Nation
fbtw
Man faces raps for beating dog to death
play

Man faces raps for beating dog to death

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 20 hours ago
A construction worker who beat a dog to death and then burned it was charged for violation of Republic Act 8485 or the Animal...
Nation
fbtw
6 Central Mindanao terrorist bomb makers surrender to Army

6 Central Mindanao terrorist bomb makers surrender to Army

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Six more members of two now defunct terror groups, all experts in fabrication of home-made bombs, had surrendered to an Army...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with