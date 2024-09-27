Amores, brother freed on bail

MANILA, Philippines — PBA player John Amores and his brother were temporarily released from detention on Friday, September 27, after posting bail for their attempted homicide case.

Complaints of attempted homicide were filed against the Amores brothers at a Lumban municipal trial court earlier that day. The bail amounts were set at P24,000 and P10,000 for the athlete and his brother, respectively.

This comes after Amores and his brother surrendered to authorities on Thursday in connection to an incident where Amores was seen trying to shoot an individual he had earlier figured in a fistfight with during a basketball game at Barangay Salac, Lumban.

CCTV video released by the Lumban police shows Amores and his brother chasing after the victim, identified as Lee Calcada, before the PBA player alighted from the motorcycle and shot Calcada.

The latter, however, did not sustain any injuries. Amores was seen fleeing shortly after.

Two years ago, prior to his PBA career, Amores went ballistic in a game between his school, Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers and the College of Saint Benilde for the NCAA. This resulted in his suspension from the league.

After the altercation, the CSB players punched by Amores filed a case of multiple physical injuries against him before a San Juan prosecutor. — Cristina Chi with a report by Ian Laqui