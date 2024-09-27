^

Nation

Amores, brother freed on bail

Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 5:48pm
Amores, brother freed on bail
File photo shows profes- sional basketball player John Amores involved in a scuffle during his collegiate playing days.
RUSSELL PALMA

MANILA, Philippines — PBA player John Amores and his brother were temporarily released from detention on Friday, September 27, after posting bail for their attempted homicide case.

Complaints of attempted homicide were filed against the Amores brothers at a Lumban municipal trial court earlier that day. The bail amounts were set at P24,000 and P10,000 for the athlete and his brother, respectively. 

This comes after Amores and his brother surrendered to authorities on Thursday in connection to an incident where Amores was seen trying to shoot an individual he had earlier figured in a fistfight with during a basketball game at Barangay Salac, Lumban.

CCTV video released by the Lumban police shows Amores and his brother chasing after the victim, identified as Lee Calcada, before the PBA player alighted from the motorcycle and shot Calcada. 

The latter, however, did not sustain any injuries. Amores was seen fleeing shortly after.

Two years ago, prior to his PBA career, Amores went ballistic in a game between his school, Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers and the College of Saint Benilde for the NCAA. This resulted in his suspension from the league.

After the altercation, the CSB players punched by Amores filed a case of multiple physical injuries against him before a San Juan prosecutor. — Cristina Chi with a report by Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

JOHN AMORES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI: Inter-agency action needed to protect borders

BI: Inter-agency action needed to protect borders

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Guarding the Philippines’ borders and coastline should involve other state agencies, the Bureau of Immigration said...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos vows to continue key projects in Sulu

Marcos vows to continue key projects in Sulu

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has committed to continue implementing key projects in Sulu, which was recently excluded by the Supreme Court...
Nation
fbtw
Sunken tanker Jason Bradley refloated

Sunken tanker Jason Bradley refloated

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
After two months of being stuck under water, the motor tanker Jason Bradley was finally refloated on Wednesday afternoon,...
Nation
fbtw
PBA player shoots man over basketball feud

PBA player shoots man over basketball feud

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Philippine Basketball Association player John Amores and his brother yesterday surrendered to the police after they figured...
Nation
fbtw
9 ex-rebels seek amnesty

9 ex-rebels seek amnesty

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Nine former New People’s Army guerrillas have applied for amnesty through the Local Amnesty Board in Negros Occid...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PNP recalls escorts of 2025 poll bets

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will recall to Camp Crame security escorts of politicians who are running in the 2025 midterm elections, a PNP official announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Embo&rsquo; residents can vote, run for Congress, if&hellip;

‘Embo’ residents can vote, run for Congress, if…

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Registered voters from the 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays, which are now part of Taguig, can...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE sets job fair for ex-POGO workers

DOLE sets job fair for ex-POGO workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment will hold a job fair in October, specifically targeting former workers of Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

LTO urged: Summon ambulance driver for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
he Department of Transportation has asked the Land Transportation Office to summon the driver of an ambulance who illegally used the EDSA bus lane and nearly ran over a traffic enforcer of the DOTr’s Special...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with