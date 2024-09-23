MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

MANILA, Philippines — A personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) along the northbound lane of EDSA near the P. Tuazon underpass in Soccoro, Quezon City last Saturday morning.

Simon Doctolero, 64, a member of the MMDA’s Metro Parkway Clearing Group, was directing traffic in the area to alert motorists about an ongoing operation to clean the tiles on the tunnel walls when the incident occurred around 2 a.m., according to initial investigation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s Traffic Enforcement Unit - Sector 3.

According to unit commander Capt. Napoleon Cabigon, the SUV driver, a 40-year-old businessman from Caloocan City, said he did not notice the traffic enforcer.

The driver was apprehended by MMDA workers and other motorists along Cubao Extension.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the suspect is in their custody for investigation.

Doctolero was pronounced dead on arrival at East Avenue Medical Center.

The MMDA has promised to provide assistance to the victim’s family.