^

Nation

MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

Emmanuel Tupas, Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA
Quezon City
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) along the northbound lane of EDSA near the P. Tuazon underpass in Soccoro, Quezon City last Saturday morning.

Simon Doctolero, 64, a member of the MMDA’s Metro Parkway Clearing Group, was directing traffic in the area to alert motorists about an ongoing operation to clean the tiles on the tunnel walls when the incident occurred around 2 a.m., according to initial investigation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s Traffic Enforcement Unit - Sector 3.

According to unit commander Capt. Napoleon Cabigon, the SUV driver, a 40-year-old businessman from Caloocan City, said he did not notice the traffic enforcer.

The driver was apprehended by MMDA workers and other motorists along Cubao Extension.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the suspect is in their custody for investigation.

Doctolero was pronounced dead on arrival at East Avenue Medical Center.

The MMDA has promised to provide assistance to the victim’s family.

vuukle comment

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Road rage in Pasay escalates into shooting

Road rage in Pasay escalates into shooting

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
A road rage incident between two vehicles at the corner of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City escalated...
Nation
fbtw
4 Negros Occidental LGUs declare state of calamity

4 Negros Occidental LGUs declare state of calamity

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Four local government units in Negros Occidental declared their areas under a state of calamity, citing the damage caused...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Reconsider Sulu removal from BARMM&rsquo;

‘Reconsider Sulu removal from BARMM’

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A deputy speaker of the Bangsamoro parliament has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to exclude Sulu from...
Nation
fbtw
Police seize P20.4 million shabu, arrest 3 in Zamboanga

Police seize P20.4 million shabu, arrest 3 in Zamboanga

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A joint police anti-drug and naval intelligence units seized three kilos of shabu, worth P20.4 million, and arrested three...
Nation
fbtw
Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
A lone bettor from Cavite won the P19-million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bicol workers receive assistance

Bicol workers receive assistance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Over 31,000 workers from different provinces in Bicol have received emergency employment and livelihood assistance, according...
Nation
fbtw
Slain poll exec&rsquo;s P3 million cash missing

Slain poll exec’s P3 million cash missing

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Cash money amounting to P3 million was taken by suspected assailants from election officer Emmanuel Gacott and his wife Frenie,...
Nation
fbtw
Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Army collected 38 more firearms and military-type weapons surrendered voluntarily by residents of different...
Nation
fbtw
Sectors strengthen ties for expanded Basilan peace works

Sectors strengthen ties for expanded Basilan peace works

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
The military, police, the United States Institute of Peace and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Basilan have strengthened...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with