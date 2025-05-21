^

Police arrest man who threw explosives into Iglesia ni Cristo church in Mauban

Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 11:35am
Police arrest man who threw explosives into Iglesia ni Cristo church in Mauban
Mauban police have arrested a man who allegedly threw homemade explosives inside an Iglesia ni Cristo Church in Mauban, Quezon.
PNP Calabarzon

MANILA, Philippines — A 40-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday, May 19, after hurling Molotov cocktails into an Iglesia ni Cristo church in Mauban, Quezon and threatened to return for a second attack.

The suspect, identified as Arjay Caliwanagan Esteves, allegedly entered the church premises in Barangay Soledad around 8 a.m. carrying three homemade explosives, according to a report by the Mauban Municipal Police Station.

Church members attempted to prevent the attack but were unsuccessful as Esteves broke through a jalousie window and threw the firebombs inside, causing fires both inside and outside the building.

"The suspect left the place and threatened that he would return and burn again the said church," according to the police report.

Eduardo Diasanta Roazol, 68, the church's Pangulong Diakolo (Officer-in-Charge), immediately reported the incident to authorities. Members of the congregation managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread throughout the structure.

Police responded to the scene by 8:30 a.m. and launched a manhunt operation that led to Esteves' arrest in Barangay Sadsaran later that morning. Officers returned to the station with the suspect at approximately 9:50 a.m.

The attack caused an estimated P50,000 in damages to the building, according to the police report.

Esteves faces charges of alleged violation of Article 320 of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Presidential Decrees 1613 and 1744, which pertains to destructive arson. — Cristina Chi

ARSON

FIRE

IGLESIA NI CRISTO
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace.

