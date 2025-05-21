^

Nation

Maguindanao del Sur mayor, wife tagged in fatal ambush of vice mayor detained

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 7:56pm
Mayor Reynalbert Insular reads a copy of the arrest warrants for him and his wife, which prompted them to turn themselves in to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on May 20, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A mayor in Maguindanao del Sur province and his wife voluntarily yielded to the police on Tuesday, May 20, after a court had issued a warrant for their arrest for their alleged involvement in the fatal ambush of a vice mayor and his aide last year.

Officials from the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, including its director Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, separately confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, May 21, that South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular and his wife, Janet, surrendered to police after learning that a court had issued a warrant for their arrest.

The Insulars were charged with murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder in connection with the August 2, 2024, ambush of South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his aide, the ethnic Teduray Weng Marcos.  The incident left the wife of Benito, Analyn, and a student, Joseph Mutia, wounded.

The victims were in a pick-up truck, on their way to Barangay Pandan in South Upi from the center of the municipality, when they were attacked by gunmen positioned along the route. Their attackers managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay leaders could reach the scene.

The Insulars are now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, according to Macapaz.

Teduray tribal chieftains in South Upi had told reporters that they do not believe that the couple was involved in the atrocity, knowing that they are both close to the slain Benito and never had any misunderstanding with him and the members of his family.

Insular, now in his third term as mayor of South Upi, was elected vice mayor of the municipality during the May 12, 2025, elections.

The warrant for their arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Cotabato City, which did not recommend any bail for their temporary release. 

BARMM

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
