2 marijuana couriers land in jail after General Santos road accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 4:57pm
2 marijuana couriers land in jail after General Santos road accident
The two marijuana couriers arrested after they figured in a road accident that also involved a uniformed motorcycle-riding policeman are now both locked in a detention facility of the General Santos City Police Office.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two motorists landed in jail after they figured in a highway accident on Monday, September 16, that also involved a motorcycle-riding policeman who, along with responding barangay officials and bystanders, found out they were in possession of some P20,000 worth of marijuana procured via online transaction.

The duo, Jay Edoloverio, 19, and his 20-year-old relative, Charlie Mendoza, are now both in the custody of the General Santos City Police Office, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In separate reports on Tuesday, September 17, the General Santos City Police Office and the Police Regional Police Office-12, stated that Mendoza and Edoloverio were together in a motorcycle that collided with the motorcycle of Patrolman Dave Amistoso at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Labangal.

The uniformed Amistoso was on his way to duty in one of the police outposts in General Santos City then.

Bystanders and barangay emergency responders told policemen who responded to the incident that Edoloverio threw away a package, which they found out contained dried marijuana leaves when Amistoso approached and asked them why they were riding a motorcycle together without crash helmets.

Amistoso and policemen dispatched to investigate the incident immediately detained Edoloverio and Mendoza when they were in possession of some P20,000 worth of shabu when their motorcycle hit the motorcycle-riding Amistoso.

Edoloverio admitted ownership of the dried marijuana leaves confiscated by policemen and had confessed, in the presence of barangay officials, that he and Mendoza had procured it via an online transaction, now subject of an extensive inquiry by anti-narcotics units of PRO-12.

