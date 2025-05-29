9 more Dawlah terrorists return to mainstream society

The nine Dawlah Islamiya members first turned in their combat weapons and explosives before they renounced their membership with the group in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on May 28, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Nine more members of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group surrendered to the Army in Barangay Kabengi in Datu Saudi, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, May 28.

They first turned over to Army officials their combat weapons and improvised explosive devices before they renounced their membership with the Dawlah Islamiya during a surrender rite at the headquarters of the 90th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Kabengi in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

Local officials who were partly instrumental in securing their surrender via backchannel dialogue had confirmed to reporters then that four in the group are experts in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said on Wednesday, May 29, that the group yielded through the intercession of local executives, Lt. Col. Loqui Marco, battalion commander of the 90th IB and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the 6th ID, said the nine men pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of local executives, officials of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and Engineer Romerico Carrasco, a ranking provincial staff in nearby South Cotabato of the Department of Labor and Employment-12.

The DOLE-12 will provide the nine erstwhile terrorists with livelihood support via its capacity-building program meant to boost the productivity of displaced and disadvantaged sectors.

More than 800 members of the Dawlah Islamiya and its ally, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, who surrendered to different units of 6th ID in batches since 2019 had been reintroduced to the mainstream communities by the division with the help of various line agencies in Region 12 and public service outfits under the Bangsamoro regional government.

Gumiran said the nine erstwhile terrorists are to undergo religious reorientation by moderate Muslim preachers supporting the 6th ID's anti-terror campaign in Central Mindanao's Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.