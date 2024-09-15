Cagayan town councilor nabbed for alleged involvement in drug sale

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Iguig, Cagayan, is now facing illegal drug charges after being arrested.

Iguig councilor Emerito “Boyet” Gasmen was apprehended on Saturday, September 14, in Barangay Ajat, Iguig, through a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Severino De Castro of the Regional Trial Court Branch 82 in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

The operation was carried out by agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 2, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cagayan Valley Regional Office, the Cagayan Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Tuguegarao City police.

Judge De Castro did not recommend bail for Gasmen, who will face trial for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Following his arrest, Gasmen was turned over to PDEA Region 2 agents before being transferred to the custody of the court in Quezon City.

The arrested Iguig town official is reportedly planning to run for the mayoralty post in Iguig in the May 2025 elections.