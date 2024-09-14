MMDA bans swimming in floods for fun

A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood caused by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has enacted a regulation that bans residents of Metro Manila, especially children, from swimming in floodwaters for fun.

The agency passed MMDA Regulation 24-003, which states that “children and adults are prohibited from swimming, playing, gallivanting and/or unnecessarily wading or doing any other leisurely activities in floodwaters.”

MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes noted the regulation has made a “clear distinction between swimming in floodwater for recreation, and having no other choice but to walk through floods to go to work, school or even to evacuation.”

It would depend on each of Metro Manila’s 17 local government units to set penalties and more rules on their respective ordinances patterned after the MMDA regulation, he added.

For instance, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora – also president of the Metro Manila Council – declared the city would punish parents of children caught swimming in floodwaters, as well as adults, with fines of as much as P2,000 depending on the frequency.

“We made the penalties so the public will understand the danger of swimming and even diving in flood,” he said.

Aside from the ban and penalties, Artes said the Metro Manila local government units will launch information and education drives “to raise awareness on leptospirosis among the populace on the nature, symptoms and risks to life and health of the disease/s caused by exposure to floodwaters.”

For her part, Department of Health Undersecretary Gloria Balboa urged both the local governments and the public to practice proper waste disposal that would prevent clogging of drainage and infestation of rodents whose infected urine is a top source of leptospirosis.

She also called on people to have themselves checked by physicians when they experience symptoms of leptospirosis after getting exposed to floodwater.