Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

A farmer walks past rice fields at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.

MANILA, Philippines — Canlaon City has suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Thursday, September 11, due heightened seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano.

Canlaon City Mayor Jose Cardenas announced the suspension, citing concerns for safety and security amid the potential hazards posed by volcanic earthquakes and sulfur gas emissions.

“WHEREAS, the heightened seismic activity and elevated SO2 emissions pose significant threats to public safety, particularly in areas surrounding the volcano, necessitating immediate precautionary measures to safeguard the well-being of students and school personnel,” Cardenas' executive order read.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported 377 volcanic earthquakes and a sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of 9,985 tons per day on Wednesday, September 10. The agency also warned of the possibility of a sudden steam explosion or phreatic eruption.

Last Tuesday, Cardenas ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone due to Kanlaon Volcano's heightened seismic activity.

