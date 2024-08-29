^

Attempted homicide raps eyed vs driver who dragged MMDA enforcer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 7:26pm
This photo shows the traffic enforcer who was dragged in Taguig this week and the motorcycle rider who was initially hit by the Hyundai Stargazer.
Screenshot from MMDA livestream

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that it is looking into filing attempted homicide charges against the driver who dragged one of its enforcers on its hood in Taguig.

This was revealed by MMDA Chairman Ramon Artes in a press conference on Thursday, August 29.

Before hitting the traffic enforcer, Artes said that the Hyundai Stargazer first bumped into a motorcycle.

Following the incident, the enforcer blocked the way of the driver to prevent him from escaping. 

However, the driver rammed the MMDA deputy resulting in the enforcer’s jumping to the car’s hood. 

“Kanya (driver) pong tinangay,...habang nakasangkay po siya sa hood ay parang sa pelikula na inekis-ekis yung sasakyan para siya’y malaglag,” Artes said. 

(The driver took off with the enforcer on the hood, swerving the car like in a movie to try to make him fall off.)

The owner of the car who rammed the enforcer apologized before the agency on Thursday morning, according to Artes. The owner explained that it was his wife who was driving the car and not him.

However, despite his apology the filing of homicide charges will proceed.

"We will still file a criminal complaint against the driver because our enforcer's life was put in danger," he said in Filipino.

The agency also filed complaints before the Land Transportation Office against the driver. 

