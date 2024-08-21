P6.8 worth of shabu seized in Cotabato City PDEA operation

The two drug dealers who yielded P6.8 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Cotabato City by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are now both detained.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped along a busy thoroughfare in an uptown area in Cotabato City on Tuesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Wednesday that the suspects, Ebrahim Guinda Esmael and Dali Malogayak Abdulkarim, are now locked in their detention facility at the PC Hill Complex in the center of Cotabato City.

PDEA-BARMM agents, backed by personnel of the Cotabato City Police Office, immediately frisked and cuffed the duo after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in tradeoff along the Governor Gutierrez Avenue in Barangay Rosary Heights 9 in Cotabato City.

“The entrapment operation was assisted by the local government unit of Cotabato City and informants who are aware of their shabu business,” Castro said.

Castro said they would prosecute Esmael and Abdulkarim for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the two kilos of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.