P544K worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 6:28pm
Map of Zamboanga del Sur showing the location of Margosatubig
TheCoffee / Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen seized P544,000 worth of shabu from two traffickers entrapped in Barangay Poblacion in Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday night.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Wednesday that the two suspects, whose names he withheld in the meantime while efforts to locate their accomplices in Margosatubig are underway, are now detained and are awaiting prosecution.

The duo was immediately detained after selling to combined members of different units under the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency P544,000 worth of shabu in a tradeoff in Purok Lerio in Barangay Poblacion in Margosatubig.

Masauding said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects was planned by police officials in the adjoining Margosatubig and Vicenzo Sagun municipalities based on tips by confidential informants aware of their shabu peddling activities.

PDEA

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
