Fake doctor charged in Manila

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
File photo of a doctor.
Image by @impulsq via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines —  Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed cases against Wu Peina, also known as Wang Yisheng, for violating Republic Act 2382 or the Medical Act and estafa.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago on Tuesday said Wu was apprehended in an entrapment operation in Manila on Aug. 1, following a complaint filed against her.

The complainant said Wu prescribed her medicines for an unspecified illness. However, she experienced side effects.

Santiago said a check with the Professional Regulation Commission showed the suspect is not registered to practice medicine in the country.

WANG YISHENG
