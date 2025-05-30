BARMM parliament meets over national coordination amid transition

MANILA, Philippines — With the ongoing transition period in focus, 34 members of the Bangsamoro parliament convened on Friday, May 30, at the New World Makati Hotel in Makati to discuss strategies for streamlined legislative processes and improved communication channels with the national government.

A key initiative proposed during the session was the establishment of structured coordination between the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament members and Government Members of Parliament aligned with the national administration, which was welcomed by the MPs, stating that regional autonomy must be exercised in partnership with national leadership.

The proposed mechanisms for legislative harmonization include scheduled quarterly dialogues, defined channels for sharing policy positions and legislative updates, and joint technical working groups on key issues such as peace and security, infrastructure and education.

Meanwhile, the parliament also discussed appointing liaison officers responsible for engaging with the national government to further enhance communication efforts between the autonomous region and the national government. These officers will facilitate legislative tracking, organize meetings with key departments, and ensure BARMM’s priorities are effectively represented in national discussions.

“As we pursue our unique path under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, we must do so with open communication and shared purpose,” one MP stated, reaffirming the parliament’s commitment to deepening ties with both government-aligned MPs and the national leadership.

Driven by a strong commitment to swift progress, the session concluded by outlining action points to solidify the relationship between the Bangsamoro parliament and the national government. Immediate steps include seeking legal guidance from national counterparts on the pending Redistricting Bill, finalizing the framework for direct coordination between government and BARMM Members of Parliament, confirming the appointment of national government liaison officers, and scheduling the inaugural coordination meetings within the next 30 days.