^

Nation

BARMM parliament meets over national coordination amid transition

Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 8:02pm
BARMM parliament meets over national coordination amid transition
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

MANILA, Philippines —  With the ongoing transition period in focus, 34 members of the Bangsamoro parliament convened on Friday, May 30, at the New World Makati Hotel in Makati to discuss strategies for streamlined legislative processes and improved communication channels with the national government.

A key initiative proposed during the session was the establishment of structured coordination between the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament members and Government Members of Parliament aligned with the national administration, which was welcomed by the MPs, stating that regional autonomy must be exercised in partnership with national leadership.

The proposed mechanisms for legislative harmonization include scheduled quarterly dialogues, defined channels for sharing policy positions and legislative updates, and joint technical working groups on key issues such as peace and security, infrastructure and education. 

Meanwhile, the parliament also discussed appointing liaison officers responsible for engaging with the national government to further enhance communication efforts between the autonomous region and the national government. These officers will facilitate legislative tracking, organize meetings with key departments, and ensure BARMM’s priorities are effectively represented in national discussions.

“As we pursue our unique path under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, we must do so with open communication and shared purpose,” one MP stated, reaffirming the parliament’s commitment to deepening ties with both government-aligned MPs and the national leadership. 

Driven by a strong commitment to swift progress, the session concluded by outlining action points to solidify the relationship between the Bangsamoro parliament and the national government. Immediate steps include seeking legal guidance from national counterparts on the pending Redistricting Bill, finalizing the framework for direct coordination between government and BARMM Members of Parliament, confirming the appointment of national government liaison officers, and scheduling the inaugural coordination meetings within the next 30 days.

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday, May 28, released a list of alternative routes for motorists affected...
Nation
fbtw
Makati public school students get free bus rides

Makati public school students get free bus rides

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Makati has purchased six buses to provide free rides to public school students in the city.
Nation
fbtw
DSWD helps woman who emerged from Makati sewer

DSWD helps woman who emerged from Makati sewer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The woman seen emerging from a sewer in Salcedo Village, Makati City earlier this week has been found and assessed by the...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Barangay certificate not needed for voter registration&rsquo;

‘Barangay certificate not needed for voter registration’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
For the first time, the Commission on Elections is no longer requiring barangay certification as proof of residence for...
Nation
fbtw
3 dead in Baguio, Quezon mishaps

3 dead in Baguio, Quezon mishaps

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
A wayward delivery truck pinned three people to death along the Buhagan (Bokawkan) Road here yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reelected councilor shot dead in Maguindanao town

Reelected councilor shot dead in Maguindanao town

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A reelected town councilor was shot dead by a lone assailant in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Reelected town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur shot dead

Reelected town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A lone attacker shot dead a Moro municipal councilor, who was reelected during the May 12 elections, in a gun attack in the...
Nation
fbtw
9 more Dawlah terrorists return to mainstream society

9 more Dawlah terrorists return to mainstream society

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Nine more members of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group surrendered to the Army in Barangay Kabengi in Datu Saudi, Ampatuan,...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF, BARMM execs want Galvez back as presidential peace adviser

MNLF, BARMM execs want Galvez back as presidential peace adviser

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front, including officials from Bangsamoro regional agencies, have expressed concern...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with