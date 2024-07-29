^

Nation

Lightning strike in Maguindanao del Sur leaves 1 killed, 1 hurt

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 3:13pm
Emergency responders immediately brought to a mortuary the cadaver of Yvonhy Estanol Magalso, struck by lightning on July 28, 2024 while in a roadside waiting shed in Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— A woman died instantly while another was badly hurt after a powerful lightning bolt struck a roadside waiting shed in Barangay Kayaga in Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday afternoon.

The fatality, Yvonhy Estanol Magalso, and her injured companion were riding a motorcycl from Carmen town in Cotabato province, supposedly en route to Tacurong City. However, they were forced to pull over due to heavy rains and stay in the waiting shed that got struck by a powerful lightning.

Barangay officials and Lt. Ernesto Rivera of the Pandag municipal police separately told reporters on Monday that Magalso died on the spot while her female companion, whose identity is still being validated by investigators, was badly hurt in the incident.

Police probers and barangay tanods said the female companion of Magalso, who does not have any identification card, was rushed by emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

The Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle of the victims is now in the custody of the local police.

Fire destroys 229 houses, injures 7 in Zamboanga

DepEd nixes Makati’s request to manage 3 ‘embo’ schools

DA: Vegetable, egg prices to go up

LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

SC launches court ethics caravan

Fishing ban eyed in areas hit by oil spill

Masbate media: Probe ghost infrastructure projects

2 POGO workers held in Roque’s house?

