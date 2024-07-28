^

LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

July 28, 2024 | 2:32pm
This file photo shows slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila.
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that it has accredited 14 new Transport Network Companies (TNCs). 

This, according to the agency, is expected to increase competition in the ride-hailing industry, provide the riding public with more options, and improve the overall quality of ride-hailing services for commuters.

According to LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III, the addition of new TNCs "is in line with our mandate to ensure that the riding public continues to benefit from advancements in transportation services." 

"Aside from the accreditation of these new TNCs, the LTFRB has also released new Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) slots to support the expanding ride-hailing market. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a competitive environment that prioritizes commuter welfare and accessibility."

The recent accreditation of PureRide Corporation and 13 other TNCs now bring the total number of accredited TNCs to 19. The 19 accredited TNCs are as follows:

Newly accredited

1. PureRide Corporation
2. UNLA LA Corporation
3. Leggo Information Technology Solutions
4. Aztech Solution International Corp.
5. Metrohills Transport Association Inc
6. Hail Transport Inc.
7. Angkas Technologies
8. GoCab Corp.
9. Unified Transport Operations League Corp
10. Peek Up Philippines Corporation
11. Get Express Global Corporation
12. Para Xpress Technology Services Inc.
13. Taxsee Philippines Inc.
14. RL Soft Corporation

Renewed

1. Joyride E-Commerce
2. Cloud Panda PH, Inc.
3. E-Pick Me Up Inc.
4. Hirna Mobility Solutions, Inc
5. Grab

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has emphasized the importance of a diversified and competitive ride-hailing market in order to provide safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options for all Filipinos. 

Consistent with this, Guadiz said the LTFRB "will continue to implement policies and programs that support the growth and improvement of the ride-hailing industry."

"The LTFRB remains committed to its mission of ensuring a safe, efficient, and accessible public transportation system," added the lawyer. 

The accreditation of the TNCs, Guadiz pointed out, is the first step, as he reiterated the importance of working with all the players to ensure that they comply with government rules and regulations that govern ride-hailing companies. 

"We will continue to work closely with all accredited TNCs to monitor compliance with our regulations and to ensure that the riding public receives the highest quality of service."

