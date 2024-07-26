^

Benguet dams release water

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 5:10pm
Benguet dams release water
This shows the Ambuklao Dam releasing water on July 25, 2025.
Screenshot via PTV Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY — Two large dams in Benguet opened its gates in a bid  to lower water levels in the dams’ reservoirs that swelled in the past few days because of the heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.

Based on the data of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as of 8 a.m. Friday, the water level of Ambuklao Dam in Ambuklao, Bokod town in Benguet has already reached 751.40 meters almost breaching its high water level of 752 meters. 

The water level at Binga Dam reservoir is already 572.62 meters which is also not far from its high water level of 575 meters. 

Although "Carina" already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, moderate to heavy downpour is still expected with the southwest monsoon affecting northwest Luzon. Hence,  water levels continue to rise  in the dams’ reservoirs.

Residents near the Agno River particularly in Barangays Dalupirip and Tinongdan in Itogon, Benguet were advised to be on alert as rivers have swollen.

Six gates were opened by three meters at Binga Dam while six gates at Ambuklao dam were also opened by six meters.

However, earlier on Thursday afternoon, eight gates of the Binga Dam were opened.

AMBUKLAO DAM AND BINGA DAM

BENGUET

CARINA

CARINAPH










