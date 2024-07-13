P6.8-M worth shabu seized in PDEA Lanao del Sur operation

A kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, was confiscated in the entrapment operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Western in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Saturday that their agents in Lanao del Sur are now in custody of Alimar Mama Matalicop, detained after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in a tradeoff in Barangay Western in Wao, one of Lanao del Sur’s 39 towns.

The sting that resulted in the arrest of Matalicop, a resident of Barangay Kadingilan in Wao, was laid with the support of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., the Wao Municipal Police Station and the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion, according to Castro.

Castro told reporters here that the PDEA-BARMM shall prosecute Matalicop for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P6.8 million worth of shabu confiscated from him as evidence.