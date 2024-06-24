Local politics stricken out in Abra capital rice mill helper slay

BAGUIO CITY— Abra capital town police investigators last Friday night found that the slay of a rice mill helper in Bangued was not prompted by rivalries in local politics.

Dranreb Dimayen Bulda, 36, a native of sitio Bacsil, Barangay Angad, but was living in Barangay Zone 5, also in Bangued, was on board his motorcycle from his birthplace toward Sitio Bacsil in Barangay Dangdangla past 10 p.m. Friday when gunmen ambushed him.

Bulda, who sustained two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his right knee, was rushed to the hospital but did not make it alive.

Bangued police chief, Major Paul Claveria said that it turned out that Bulda had an argument with one of his drinking buddies before the killing, allaying speculations that the latest gun-related violence in the capital town could be linked to local politics.

More than a week ago, two individuals were killed while three others, including a village chief, were wounded in two separate shooting incidents also in Bangued.

Still unidentified gunmen reportedly ambushed a van in Sitio Silag, Barangay Calot, killing construction worker Demy Peralta, also from Calot, Bangued. He succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Barangay Calot Chairman Robert Bio and his brothers Benson and Reymart were treated at the hospital.

Barangay Chairman Bio earlier survived an ambush several years ago.

In that same week, a man playing table pool inside the Galera residence at Barangay Sagap, was shot several times killing him.

Ronald Dumalen, 36, was rushed to the hospital and died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators found that the victim and Isidro Baoit, 36, also from that Barangay, along with three others were playing table pool, when the suspect drew a firearm and shot Dumalen multiple times.

At least ten empty cartridges of caliber .45 pistol and two more unspent bullets for the same caliber were found where Dumalen was killed.

Former Abra governor Eustaquio Bersamin, brother of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, called on the police to show integrity and credibility solving these shooting incidents.

"Otherwise their image remains at the bottom," he said.

Meanwhile, current provincial officials have remained mum on the series of gun-related violence.