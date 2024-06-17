9 face raps for illegally occupying house in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Police are readying criminal cases against nine people who allegedly illegally occupied a house in Quezon City on Saturday.

The suspects, six men and three women, are facing complaints for qualified trespass to dwelling, malicious mischief and alarm and scandal.

Police identified the suspects as Jay-ar Sacramento, 36; Renz Abayon, 30; Kith Cabigquez, 41; Rolando Dalida, 42; Jeffrey Pinohon, 33; Melvy Anlagan, 32; Anna Lou Tilanduca, 42; Joseph Cumayas, 35, and Julie-Ann Batomalaki, 26.

The suspects are accused of occupying a house along Magat street in Barangay Marilag.

Police investigators said the suspects also destroyed some items in the house.

Members of the Quezon City Police District’s special weapons and tactics team apprehended the suspects at around 4:50 p.m. after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Probers are eyeing a land dispute as a motive in the incident.