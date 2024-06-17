^

Nation

9 face raps for illegally occupying house in Quezon City

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Police are readying criminal cases against nine people who allegedly illegally occupied a house in Quezon City on Saturday.

The suspects, six men and three women, are facing complaints for qualified trespass to dwelling, malicious mischief and alarm and scandal.

Police identified the suspects as Jay-ar Sacramento, 36; Renz Abayon, 30; Kith Cabigquez, 41; Rolando Dalida, 42; Jeffrey Pinohon, 33; Melvy Anlagan, 32; Anna Lou Tilanduca, 42; Joseph Cumayas, 35, and Julie-Ann Batomalaki, 26.

The suspects are accused of occupying a house along Magat street in Barangay Marilag.

Police investigators said the suspects also destroyed some items in the house.

Members of the Quezon City Police District’s special weapons and tactics team apprehended the suspects at around 4:50 p.m. after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Probers are eyeing a land dispute as a motive in the incident.

vuukle comment

CRIMINALS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baguio&rsquo;s battle vs illegal, unregulated water deep wells take multi-stakeholder tact

Baguio’s battle vs illegal, unregulated water deep wells take multi-stakeholder tact

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
The city government of Baguio, through the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO), will soon collaborate with...
Nation
fbtw
P879K worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

P879K worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The police seized P879,400 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on Saturday...
Nation
fbtw
P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

P100 million frozen meat seized in Cavite

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Frozen meat and other agricultural products have been seized at a warehouse in Kawit, Cavite, the Department of Agriculture...
Nation
fbtw
Central Mindanao Eid'l Adha outdoor rites peaceful

Central Mindanao Eid'l Adha outdoor rites peaceful

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
The outdoor Eid’l Adha congregational worship rites in Central Mindanao on Sunday morning were peaceful, capped off...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City committed to reduce carbon emissions &mdash; mayor

Baguio City committed to reduce carbon emissions — mayor

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
The Baguio City government has committed to reduce carbon emissions in the "Summer Capital" by 2030 and achieve a "Net Zero" in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23 volcanic quakes logged around Bulusan

23 volcanic quakes logged around Bulusan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Up to 23 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded around Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon in the past 24 hours, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A Chinese man claiming to be a citizen of Vanuatu was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Cop caught in drug sting

Cop caught in drug sting

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
A police officer was arrested in a drug sting in Parañaque yesterday that yielded methamphetamine hydrochloride or...
Nation
fbtw
1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 1,500 families in Caloocan are slated to benefit from the local government’s low-cost housing projects in two...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with