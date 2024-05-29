10th ID instructors receive new barracks in training camp

Major Gen. Major General Potenciano Camba, chief-of-staff of the Philippine Army and the commander of the 10th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Allan Hambala (right) officiated the inauguration of the new instructors' barracks in 10th ID's training camp in Barangay Kapatagan in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

COTABATO CITY— Army officials on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed instructors’ barracks in a training school of the 10th Infantry Division in Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City in Davao del Sur, where soldiers are trained in both tactical security missions and community-based peacebuilding initiatives.

Radio reports here on Wednesday stated that Major General Potenciano Camba, who is chief-of-staff of the Philippine Army and 10th ID’s commander, Major General Allan Hambala, led the inauguration of the building, where uniformed mentors on special military security and community service exercises are to stay.

Among the recent feats of the civil-military operations of units under 10th ID are the surrender of more than 50 members of the New People’s Army, among them senior officials of the terrorist group, in the past six months.

Camba, in a message during the event, told Army officials under 10th ID that it is important to keep boosting the morale of soldiers everywhere by providing them amenities such as good shelter and corresponding citations for every good work done for the communities they serve.

10th ID’s present commander, Hambala, had extensive involvement in the community service thrusts of the 6th Infantry Division, covering Moro-dominated areas in Central Mindanao, where he was assigned for a long time while still a colonel.