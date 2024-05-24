Rescuers race against time in search for girl who got drowned in Bontoc river

BAGUIO CITY — Government and local volunteer rescuers are racing against time to find a female teener who reportedly drowned at the river in Barangay Tocucan, Bontoc, Mountain Province on Friday.

A 13-year-old from Barangay Tocucan, reportedly went with her friends to the river near the Tocucan Elementary School to swim at around 10 a.m. Friday, but was taken by the strong river undercurrent.

After a distress call was received by personnel of the Bontoc Operations Center, rescue teams were mobilized and established three search areas.

As of the moment, the teenager has not been located, worrying her family and the community.