^

Nation

Rescuers race against time in search for girl who got drowned in Bontoc river

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 5:55pm
Rescuers race against time in search for girl who got drowned in Bontoc river
Air bubbles in water
Image by João Braun from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY — Government and local volunteer rescuers are racing against time to find a female teener who reportedly drowned at the river in Barangay Tocucan, Bontoc, Mountain Province on Friday. 

A 13-year-old from Barangay Tocucan, reportedly went with her friends to the river near the Tocucan Elementary School to swim at around 10 a.m. Friday, but was taken by the strong river undercurrent.

After a distress call was received by personnel of the Bontoc Operations Center, rescue teams were mobilized and established three search areas.

As of the moment, the teenager has not been located, worrying her family and the community.

vuukle comment

BONTOC

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Malabon partners with DBP

Malabon partners with DBP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The local government of Malabon and the Development Bank of the Philippines have entered into an agreement to strengthen projects...
Nation
fbtw

Repair work on 2 bridges to take 2 years – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Repair work on the EDSA-Guadalupe and Lambingan bridges would take at least two years, acting Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DICT working on PNP data breach

DICT working on PNP data breach

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Containment of the recent data breaches of Philippine National Police systems is still ongoing, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa barangay captain slain

Muntinlupa barangay captain slain

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
A barangay chairman in Muntinlupa City was shot dead on Wednesday night by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.
Nation
fbtw
Medialdea refutes Marcos&rsquo; claims on Yolanda inaction

Medialdea refutes Marcos’ claims on Yolanda inaction

By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea yesterday refuted President Marcos’ claims that the past administrations...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month

Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board will further cut the water allocation for Metro Manila starting on June 1 by one cubic...
Nation
fbtw
SC: Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew

SC: Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has again penalized disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon, this time for gross misconduct for committing perjury...
Nation
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
The Luzon grid was placed on red alert yesterday after power supply fell below consumer demand due to reduced capacities of...
Nation
fbtw
Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 20 hours ago
After two months of assuming the post as Davao City police chief, Col. Richard Bad-ang was relieved from his post yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with