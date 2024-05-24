^

Nation

Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month
Undersecretary Carlos David assured the public that there would be no water interruption despite the reduction in the allotment for domestic supply after the two water concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water, committed to find alternative sources to fill in the gap of one cms.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines —  The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) will further cut the water allocation for Metro Manila starting on June 1 by one cubic meter per second or from 49 cms to 48 cms as the elevation of Angat Dam is now below its minimum operating level of 180 meters, a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) official said yesterday.

Undersecretary Carlos David assured the public that there would be no water interruption despite the reduction in the allotment for domestic supply after the two water concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water, committed to find alternative sources to fill in the gap of one cms.

“Based on the computation we made with Manila Water and Maynilad on how much they need to conserve, for Maynilad it needs to conserve .6 cms and for Manila Water, which is less dependent on Angat, it’s .4 cms. All in all, it will translate to one cms that they need to conserve,” David said in a radio interview.

The NWRB, which manages the operation of Angat Dam, is an attached agency of the DENR.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the water elevation of Angat Dam dropped by 0.39 meters to 179.68 meters from its previous level of 180.07 meters.

The dam was .32 meters below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

“For the last five years, we’ve breached this level (below minimum operating level) three times so we can consider this as one of the lowest from the recent years,” David added.

According to David, the water elevation of Angat Dam could reach as low as 170 meters before it finally recovers with the expected rains in July.

David said that the below minimum operating level of Angat Dam would mean a cut in the water allocation for irrigation from the current 12 cms to six cms.

“We will now prioritize domestic water supply and we will decrease the water supply for irrigation for Bulacan and Pampanga starting today (Thursday). Coming from 12 cms to six cms, hopefully, farmers do not need water as the harvest season is finally over,” he added.

According to David, Maynilad and Manila Water will continue to borrow from the National Irrigation Administration after the latter agreed to lend three cms starting May 16.

David said that based on the trend of Angat Dam, its daily reduction is pegged at .40 meters.

“The average daily reduction is .40 meters. If we have 10 days, more or less it is equivalent to four meters so the water level of Angat will reach 176 in four days. We hope that the drop in its elevation will slow down to .25 meters to .30 meters with the decrease in the consumption in the domestic use in June,” he said.

According to David, the highest consumption of water was recorded in the month of May.

“Hopefully by June, we will have cloudy conditions and rains. There is no need to water the plants and therefore, I think we will be okay,” he added.

David said the one cms reduction in the allocation for the domestic supply is equivalent to two percent of the total water requirement in Metro Manila.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

vuukle comment

DENR

WATER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila pork prices hit P420/kilo &ndash; DA

Metro Manila pork prices hit P420/kilo – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The retail price of pork reached as high as P420 per kilo, based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Agriculture...
Nation
fbtw
MILF leader killed in daytime Cotabato City gun attack

MILF leader killed in daytime Cotabato City gun attack

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead on Wednesday a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, who was a former municipal councilor in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Police claims having 'person of interest' in P4-M Itogon gold, cash heist

Police claims having 'person of interest' in P4-M Itogon gold, cash heist

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Itogon town policemen already obtained good leads in the Sunday night’s P4.2-million worth of gold nuggets and cash...
Nation
fbtw
'Paella a la Cordillera' feast to conclude CAR Farmers and Fisherfolks' month celebration

'Paella a la Cordillera' feast to conclude CAR Farmers and Fisherfolks' month celebration

By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
To end the Farmers and Fisherfolks' month with a bang, a massive “Paella a la Cordillera" will be served...
Nation
fbtw
2 local terrorists wanted for crimes killed in South Cotabato gunfight

2 local terrorists wanted for crimes killed in South Cotabato gunfight

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Two more members of the Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for high-profile crimes, died in a brief clash with soldiers and policemen...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Repair work on 2 bridges to take 2 years – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Repair work on the EDSA-Guadalupe and Lambingan bridges would take at least two years, acting Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Luzon grid was placed on red alert yesterday after power supply fell below consumer demand due to reduced capacities of...
Nation
fbtw
Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 hour ago
After two months of assuming the post as Davao City police chief, Col. Richard Bad-ang was relieved from his post yesterday...
Nation
fbtw

MILF leader slain in Cotabato attack

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Unidentified assailants shot dead a leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in this city on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with