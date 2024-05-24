^

Nation

Muntinlupa barangay captain slain

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Muntinlupa barangay captain slain
In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said Ronaldo Loresca, chairman of Barangay Buli, was gunned down along Manuel L. Quezon street at around 10:16 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines — A barangay chairman in Muntinlupa City was shot dead on Wednesday night by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said Ronaldo Loresca, chairman of Barangay Buli, was gunned down along Manuel L. Quezon street at around 10:16 p.m.

Police said the victim and his companions were sitting in front of a store when the assailants attacked.

The motorcycle-riding men, one of whom was wearing a JoyRide shirt and the other clad in a black shirt, fled towards Sucat, Parañaque.

Loresca was rushed to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center for treatment but was later declared dead by the attending physician.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon condemned the killing of Loresca and ordered an investigation to identify the assailants.

“I have ordered our operations center to review our CCTV (or closed-circuit television footage) in the city. I also ordered the Muntinlupa (police) to conduct an immediate investigation to identify the culprits,” he said in a Facebook post.

