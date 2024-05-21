^

Nation

Dengue cases spike in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 2:24pm
Dengue cases spike in Baguio City
View of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with a bacteria that prevents them from spreading dengue, Zika and chikungunya, before their release at Ilha do Governador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 29, 2017.
AFP / Apu Gomes

BAGUIO CITY — Physician Donnabel Tibera-Panes, chief of the Baguio City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) raised the alarm over the spike of dengue cases in the city, citing a high number of persons acquiring the mosquito-borne disease in the first quarter and until May this year.

There were 328 dengue cases recorded from January to May 2024, compared to only 284 cases during the same period last year.

Tubera-Panes explained that the increase in dengue cases can be attributed to the recent rains in the city.  She said that the number may get higher as rainy season begins.

The health officer said that barangay officials in the city were already directed to lead their constituents to conduct intensified cleaning activities especially in destroying the breeding sites of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The public, especially children, are advised to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts or jackets to avoid being stung by dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

DENGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP sacks 9 SAF members

PNP sacks 9 SAF members

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Two members of the police Special Action Force who were arrested on May 18 for allegedly moonlighting as bodyguards in a village...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns public vs dengue

DOH warns public vs dengue

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against dengue-carrying mosquitoes amid rains caused by thunderstorms in Metro...
Nation
fbtw
Drought destroys P535.6 million crops, livestock in Negros Occidental

Drought destroys P535.6 million crops, livestock in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
As another local government unit was placed under a state of calamity due to drought, the amount of damage to rice, corn,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos hits past administrations for &lsquo;inaction&rsquo; in Yolanda areas

Marcos hits past administrations for ‘inaction’ in Yolanda areas

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The past two administrations had done “nothing” to rehabilitate areas devastated by Super Typhoon Yolanda, President...
Nation
fbtw
Dumagat community in Bulacan gets free WiFi connection

Dumagat community in Bulacan gets free WiFi connection

By Ric Sapnu | 15 hours ago
Residents of a Dumagat community in Norzagaray in this province can now connect to the internet without having to leave the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA defends decision to sell P29/kilo rice

DA defends decision to sell P29/kilo rice

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture defended yesterday the decision of the government to sell rice at P29 per kilo at Kadiwa outlets,...
Nation
fbtw
Child rights defender to appeal conviction

Child rights defender to appeal conviction

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
The camp of child and women’s rights advocate Sally Ujano will appeal the ruling of a Taguig court, which found her...
Nation
fbtw
BFP gets P2.88 billion to boost emergency response

BFP gets P2.88 billion to boost emergency response

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P2.88 billion to strengthen and modernize the government’s emergency...
Nation
fbtw

4 escapees recaptured in Maguindanao del Norte

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Four of five detainees who bolted jail in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte have been recaptured.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with