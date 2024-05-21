Dengue cases spike in Baguio City

View of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with a bacteria that prevents them from spreading dengue, Zika and chikungunya, before their release at Ilha do Governador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 29, 2017.

BAGUIO CITY — Physician Donnabel Tibera-Panes, chief of the Baguio City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) raised the alarm over the spike of dengue cases in the city, citing a high number of persons acquiring the mosquito-borne disease in the first quarter and until May this year.

There were 328 dengue cases recorded from January to May 2024, compared to only 284 cases during the same period last year.

Tubera-Panes explained that the increase in dengue cases can be attributed to the recent rains in the city. She said that the number may get higher as rainy season begins.

The health officer said that barangay officials in the city were already directed to lead their constituents to conduct intensified cleaning activities especially in destroying the breeding sites of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The public, especially children, are advised to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts or jackets to avoid being stung by dengue-carrying mosquitoes.