Drop in Angat water level slowing down

A top view shows the declined water level of Angat Dam is seen from Norzagaray, Bulacan on May 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The drop in the water elevation in Angat Dam is slowing down again due to heavy downpours that occurred over Metro Manila and nearby areas in the past two days, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said yesterday.

The development, however, did not stop the MWSS from urging the public to continue conserving water as the reservoir is still nearing its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

Patrick Dizon, MWSS water and sewerage management department head, said the daily decrease in Angat’s water level slowed down to 16 centimeters from the previous 40 to 50 cms.

“The effect of rain in the reservoir is good. The daily drop in the water elevation of the reservoir used to be from 40 to 50 centimeters. But because of the rain, yesterday the average decrease was down to 16 centimeters,” Dizon said.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the water elevation in Angat was 180.73 meters, or 31.27 meters below its normal high level of 212 meters. It was only 73 cms above its minimum operating level.

“As of now, its elevation is 180.73 meters, but since our reservoir is already saturated, if rains continue over the watershed, we expect the water level in Angat to continue to improve,” Dizon said.

Meanwhile, water elevations in Ipo and La Mesa dams increased due to the recent heavy downpours.

“We are closely monitoring the reservoirs. While Angat’s elevation continues to drop, Ipo and La Mesa increased by five centimeters,” Dizon said.

He expressed confidence that the rains would continue so Angat Dam will not reach its minimum operating level.

“Angat is only 73 centimeters away before it reaches its minimum operating level of 180 meters. Hopefully, rain will continue over the watershed so Angat’s water level will improve,” he added.

The reduction in the water pressure for residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas will continue to preserve the water level in Angat.

“We need a strong typhoon to refill the reservoir, but based on the weather forecast, rain will come in June and July. At present, although the water level in Angat Dam remains sufficient, we need to preserve the elevation until the rainy season comes,” Dizon said.

He said the decreased water pressure for Maynilad and Manila Water consumers is being implemented between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., and between noon and 4 p.m. in select areas.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.