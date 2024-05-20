^

Nation

Regional groups, BARMM officials condemn Cotabato City chapel bombing

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 3:54pm
Regional groups, BARMM officials condemn Cotabato City chapel bombing
The bombing of the Sto. Niño Chapel in Barangay Rosary Heights 3 in Cotabato City on May 19, 2024 left two Catholic worshipers wounded.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Various sectors condemned Sunday’s grenade attack on a small Catholic chapel in a residential area in Cotabato City that hurt two worshipers and caused panic among villagers in houses nearby.

Two of the more than ten individuals performing a group prayer service in the small chapel, Marybel Atis, 40, and the 65-year-old Rosita Tubilo, were hurt in the explosion.

The executive council of the Moro National Liberation Front called the bombing of the Sto. Niño Chapel in Purok Bagong Silang in Barangay Rosary Heights 3 in Cotabato City a “satanic act” and urged witnesses to help the police identify the two motorcycle-riding bombers behind the atrocity.

“That act of terrorism should be solved immediately via multi-sector efforts. Religions should not set us apart, but unite us instead in the context of religious solidarity and ecumenism. We in the Moro National Liberation Front condemn that grenade incident,” Bangsamoro Regional Labor Minister Muslimin Sema, chairman of the MNLF’s executive council, said in a text message to reporters on Monday morning.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato City police director, said one of the two bombers riding a motorcycle together lobbed the fragmentation grenade inside the roadside chapel through its entrance door and immediately fled.

Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Grand Coalition, or BGC, a bloc of four big regional political parties, had also condemned the chapel bombing and together called on the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and barangay officials in Rosary Heights 3 to cooperate in putting closure to the atrocity.

“That incident happened far from our place but we felt bad about it because we had, just five months ago, an incident like that in Marawi City, a deadly one,” Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., referring to December 2023 bombing of a mass inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium inside the campus of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City that left four Catholics dead and hurt some 40 others.

A member of the BGC's central leadership core, Adiong, a senior official of their regional Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo Party, said that Maranaos in Lanao del Sur were also affected by the bombing of the Sto. Niño chapel that left two worshipers wounded.

Top officials of the BARMM government, among them members of the parliament and its figurehead, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, urged local authorities to work together in identifying the people responsible for the Sto. Niño Chapel bombing for immediate prosecution.

The location of the worship site is less than five kilometers away from the BARMM capitol in Cotabato City’s uptown area. 

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO CITY

MILF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Woman, 2 niblings beaten to death

Woman, 2 niblings beaten to death

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The bodies of a woman and her two niblings were found in a house in Las Piñas on Saturday afternoon, reportedly beaten...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA hauls 53 tons of trash from Pasig River

MMDA hauls 53 tons of trash from Pasig River

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has removed 53 tons or 151 cubic meters of garbage from the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
Quakes jolt Abra, Davao

Quakes jolt Abra, Davao

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Earthquakes of magnitudes 4.3 and 4 jolted the provinces of Abra and Davao Occidental, respectively on Saturday, according...
Nation
fbtw
Pampanga bettor wins P54 million lotto pot

Pampanga bettor wins P54 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A bettor in Pampanga won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbtw
2 wounded in Cotabato grenade attack

2 wounded in Cotabato grenade attack

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Two people were wounded in an explosion that ripped through a chapel in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City Police District uses drone to catch robbery suspects

Quezon City Police District uses drone to catch robbery suspects

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) used a drone to track and capture two men who reportedly robbed the passengers of a...
Nation
fbtw
4 hurt in Para&ntilde;aque fire

4 hurt in Parañaque fire

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Four people, including two volunteers, were injured in a fire that razed a residential area in Parañaque on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns vs unregistered herbal medicine

FDA warns vs unregistered herbal medicine

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the public against the purchase and use of two unregistered herbal ...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares special holidays

Palace declares special holidays

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has declared May 21 a special non-working day in Malabon City for the commemoration of its 425th founding...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with