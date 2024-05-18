^

Nation

P108-M worth of shabu seized by PDEA-9 agents in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 18, 2024 | 4:41pm
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is now in custody of the 12 kilos of shabu confiscated from a dealer entrapped on Friday night in Zamboanga City.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P108 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Zamboanga City on Friday night.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Saturday morning that their agents immediately detained peddler Alnasher Jumdain Mudah, 42, after selling to them 16 kilos of shabu in a tradeoff at the border of Barangays Canelar and Sta. Maria, both commercial hubs in Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tusoc said local officials, among them Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe and officials of the Police Regional Office-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office helped them plot the sting that resulted in the arrest of Mudah and confiscation from him of P108 million worth of shabu.

The entrapment operation was premised on reports by confidential informants, among them people close to Mudah, who are aware of his peddling of shabu in Zamboanga City and in nearby towns in the island province of Basilan in the Bangsamoro region and in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Local executives in Basilan and in Lanao del Sur, both in the Bangsamoro region, told reporters that Mudah is linked to drug dealers in both provinces

Mudah shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to Gadaoni-Tosoc.

He was arrested exactly 14 days after PDEA-9 agents and policemen seized 21 kilos of shabu, costing P145.5 million, from Wilson Sahiban, 25, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29, Jimmy Sahibol, 30 and the 27-year-old Abdurahman Abdulhakim, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Recommended
