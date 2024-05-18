^

‘Applicant’ kills security agency owner

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2024 | 12:00am
'Applicant' kills security agency owner
Jeffrey Talisayin lies dead in his office at the King Guard Sentinel Security Agency Co. on Tuesday in a photo released by the Caloocan police.

MANILA, Philippines — A security agency owner was shot dead in his office by a man who posed as an applicant for the job of security guard in Camarin, Caloocan on Tuesday morning.

Caloocan police investigator Capt. Nelson Dizon told The STAR yesterday that the still unidentified assailant shot Jeffrey Talisayin, 42, owner of King Guard Sentinel Security Agency Co. 

“The suspect entered the office but they noticed that he had no resume,” Dizon said, adding that at the time of the incident, Talisayin was with two of his employees.

The victim was shot in the cheek and eye by the assailant, who sped away on a motorcycle, according to Dizon.

Crime scene investigators recovered two bullet casings and a fired .45-caliber bullet from the scene.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the attack and are looking for leads by checking closed-circuit television footage and interviewing witnesses as well as looking into cases handled by the agency, Dizon said.

He added that the victim was reported to have had good relations with his employees.

