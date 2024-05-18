^

Canadian in P9.68 billion shabu haul nabbed

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2024 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspects the inventory of police personnel, who seized more than two tons of shabu worth more than P13.3 billion, along a national road in Barangay Pinagkrusan, Alitagtag, Batangas on April 16, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — A Canadian tagged as the prime suspect in smuggling 1.4 tons of shabu worth P9.68 billion seized in Alitagtag, Batangas last month was arrested in Tagaytay on Thursday night.

Thomas Gordon O’Quinn was apprehended by intelligence operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office, Calabarzon police and Bureau of Immigration at a spa in Barangay Maitim II.

O’Quinn, also known as James Toby Martin, was arrested based on a red notice alert from the International Criminal Police Organization for conspiracy to possess, export and distribute illegal drugs into the US.

Authorities said the suspect was found in possession of undetermined quantities of shabu, cocaine and Ecstasy tablets aside from 14 identification cards bearing his photos with different names.

Seven cell phones, a tablet, 14 Subscriber Identity Module cards and P3,600 in cash were also reportedly recovered from the suspect.

The P9.68-billion shabu was seized at a checkpoint in Barangay Pinagkurusan on April 15.

O’Quinn eluded arrest during a raid on a house allegedly rented by a Canadian in Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu last month.

