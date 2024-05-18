State of calamity set in Cebu due to heat

Locals walk over the dry part of Intang Lake in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija on April 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is placing the province under a state of calamity because of the intense heat and the lingering impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

Garcia is set to issue an executive order for the declaration, which will be followed by a resolution set to be passed by the provincial board next week.

“This prompts us to think about ways and means of addressing this huge challenge, not necessarily giving ayuda. But we will be helping farmers help themselves. That is the culture that we wish to nurture in the entire province, not the culture of mendicancy. You only get lazy people from that,” Garcia said.

The farmers and fisherfolk in Cebu province who are affected by the drought are insured through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., according to Garcia.

The Provincial Agriculturist’s Office of Cebu has reported that P176.8 million worth of crops and aquafarms have been damaged so far in the province due to El Niño.

The damage assessment reported by PAO is the partial consolidated report from the 32 local government units in the province as of May 16.

Partial data also showed that 12,312 fishermen and farmers have been affected.

Aside from the damage to agriculture, the provincial government is also addressing the water crisis being experienced in the province, especially in Metro Cebu.